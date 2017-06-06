Tokyo cops nab yakuza in sale of illegal drugs

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member and his wife after a large quantity of illegal drugs were found in their residence in Sagamihara City, reports Nippon News Network (June 5).

According to police, 100 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, and 300 grams of marijuana has been seized from the home of Naonori Motohiro, a 30-year-old executive of a gang affiliated with the Inagawa-kai, and his wife, a 33-year-old Cambodian national.

The contraband has a street value of around 6.6 million yen, police said.

Motohiro, who has been charged with possession of illegal drugs with intent to sell, denies the allegations. “I possessed the drugs, but I did not intend to sell them,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police also seized a large quantity of syringes and potted marijuana plants, according to TV Asahi (June 6).

The matter came to light in January when police received an anonymous tip. Prior to the arrest of Motohiro, police nabbed 13 of his customers.