TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the former wife of the mayor of Yamanashi City, Yamanashi Prefecture in the alleged swindle of more than 20 million yen from a man via an investment scam, reports TBS News (June 6).

Between December of 2011 and the following January, Harumi Mochizuki, the 61-year-old director of Sashide Sekizai, allegedly collected 23 million yen from the man, aged in his 60s and living in Saitama Prefecture, after falsely promising to pay out dividends on invested capital. Minetsugu Koshizuka, a 63-year-old former doctor, has also been accused in the case.

On April 25, police raided the office of Sashide Sekizai and the home of Mochizuki for evidence in the case.

Seiki Mochizuki is the mayor of Yamanashi City. During the alleged crime, he was a member of the prefectural assembly. Prior to being elected, he was employed at Sashide Sekizai.

In December, the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court ordered Harumi Mochizuki to pay compensation of 42.2 million yen to five plaintiffs, including a man in Tokyo, who sued the suspect over a similar fraud, according to Jiji Press (June 6).