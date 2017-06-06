Nagano cops: Corpse found in ditch ID’d as missing construction worker

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have confirmed the identity of a male corpse found earlier this month in a ditch in the town of Sakaki as that of a missing construction worker, reports Nikkan Sports (June 5).

On May 1, the body of Noriaki Nishizawa, 24, was found floating face-up in a drainage ditch by a male passerby.

According to the Chikuma Police Station, the body exhibited bruising and was clothed only in underwear.

The results of an autopsy did not provide the cause of death. He is believed to have died several months before the discovery.

In March, members of his family had reported him missing with police. He was subsequently identified through a characteristic of his body that was not revealed by police.

The case is being treated as the result of foul play.