Kanagawa cops arrest woman over dumping of 11 cat corpses in park

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 25-year-old woman for allegedly dumping about one dozen cat corpses found buried in a park in Sagamihara City last year, reports TBS News (May 5).

Between September and October of last year, Erika Takezawa, a resident of Asaka City, Saitama Prefecture, allegedly abused 13 cats in her residence and buried the bodies of 11 of them in Matsugae Park, located in Minami Ward, once they had died.

Takezawa, who has been accused of violating the Humane Treatment and Management of Animals Law, partially denies the allegations. “I buried the bodies, but I did not abuse them,” the suspect was quoted by police. “Once over a three-day period I would return [home] and feed them.”

The incident came to light in November, when a garbage collection worker noticed a cat’s body partially buried in the ground. Ten other bodies of cats were found at various depths and locations near the initial discovery.

An inspection of Takezawa’s residence revealed highly unsanitary conditions, including the presence of scattered cat feces and urine, according to Nippon News Network (June 5).