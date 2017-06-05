Tokyo cops nab man in stabbing at convenience store

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 66-year-old man in a stabbing during a robbery at a convenience store in Taito Ward on Sunday that left one employee injured, reports Fuji News Network (June 4).

At 3:30 p.m., an employee of an outlet of 7-Eleven in the Nihonzutsumi area reported to police that a female clerk, 31, had been stabbed at a register by a man with a knife.

Officers arriving at the scene found the woman with a stab wound to the chest. She was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

After the stabbing, the alleged perpetrator, Takeru Norimura, stole about 50,000 yen in cash before fleeing the scene, according to TBS News (June 4). Police later apprehended him on charges of robbery resulting in injury on a road near the store. “I needed money,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.