Tokyo cops nab infamous Nakano pickpocket

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a notorious male pickpocket who solely targeted commuters at rail stations in Nakano Ward, reports TV Asahi (June 5).

At just before 10:00 p.m. on Friday, Mitsuru Katayama, 58, allegedly stole a wallet from a 46-year-old office worker inside a stopped train of Tokyo Metro’s Tozai Line at Nakano Station.

Katayama admits to the allegations. “I’ve been doing this for four years,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Katayama targeted persons in and around Nakano Station, which also includes a hub for East Japan Railway. As a result, police labeled him as the “Nakano Only Fisherman.”