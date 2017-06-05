Aomori cops: Woman hired psychic in joint assault of daughter in nun ‘training’

AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police have arrested a woman claiming to be a psychic and a female follower whose daughter the suspects are alleged to have assaulted as a part of “training” for making the girl a nun, reports Nikkan Sports (May 30).

Between December of last year and January, Kanako Miyazaki, 35, a self-described psychic, and believer Tomiko Kawaguchi, 44, are alleged to have used a knife to gash the right arm of Kawaguchi’s daughter, a high school student, in the town of Oirase. They also allegedly beat her buttocks with a pole and fly swatter and shaved her head bald.

Injuries to the girl required one month to heal. Kawaguchi told police the crimes were committed by her and Miyazaki jointly in preparing her to become a nun. “[It was a part of training for my daughter to acquire spiritual ability,” she said, according to Nippon News Network (May 31). “What is wrong with that?”

The abuse is believed to have started in the summer of last year, when the girl became absent from school and began living at the residence of Miyazaki. In January, police received a tip that the girl had gotten her head shaved inside a greenhouse in Misawa City.

“If you can see a spirit’s voice and shape in the darkness, you are a person of spiritual ability,” Kawaguchi said, according to Fuji News Network (June 1). “I did not do anything bad.”