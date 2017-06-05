Aichi cops seek help of public in locating missing 16-year-old girl

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a 16-year-old girl who went missing from her residence in Toyohashi City late last week, reports Nippon News Network (June 5).

Members of the family of Miwa Keila Kuwahara, a first-year student at Toyohashi Minami High School, last saw her at their residence, located in the Oiwacho area, at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.

An examination of surveillance camera at a convenience store near the residence showed Kuwahara to have been there at around 9:00 p.m. that same night. That was the last known sighting of the girl.

Kuwahara stands 162 centimeters in height. In an image released to the public, she is shown with long brown hair. When she was last seen she was attired in blue clothing and wearing sandals.

Police suspect she has become the victim of foul play or been involved in an accident.