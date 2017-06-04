Tokyo cops nab actor Ryo Hashizume for possession of stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the actor Ryo Hashizume for allegedly possessing stimulant drugs, reports TBS News (June 3).

At around 9:30 p.m., police found Hashizume, 30, to be in possession of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at the residence of an acquaintance in Saitama Prefecture.

During questioning by police, the suspect confirmed that a fine powder in his possession was kakuseizai. Police also retrieved drug paraphernalia from the residence. He was sent to prosecutors on Sunday.

The suspect is the son of Isao Hashizume, who is also an actor. “I really have no idea about the situation,” the elder Hashizumi told Fuji News Network (June 4), adding that he last saw his son two days ago.

Ryo Hashizume has appeared in a number of films and television dramas since 2004. He appeared in “Tatara Samurai,” a period film released last month.