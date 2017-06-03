Tokyo police still seeking to ID corpse found in locker

TOKYO (TR) – Two years after a female corpse was found in a suitcase abandoned at Tokyo Station, police are still working to identify the person, reports NHK (May 31).

On Wednesday, about 50 officers distributed tissue packs containing information about the body to commuters inside the station in effort to obtain information from the public in identifying the body.

On April 26, 2015, a security personnel retrieved the suitcase from inside an unlocked coin locker near the Marunouchi Exit. The suitcase was then placed in temporary storage. After one month, station personnel opened the luggage after it went unclaimed.

The body was wrapped in a thin quilt. A towel distributed by a pachinko parlor in Saitama Prefecture and an earphone for a radio manufactured between 1986 and 1988 were also found inside.

Just after the discovery, police released three drawings of the woman, all of which showed her to have a tumor on her forehead. In October of 2015, police released four more drawings (depicting the woman both with short and shoulder-length hair) but without the tumor.

The body, which did not possess any external wounds, is believed to be that of a woman between the age of 70 and 80 and measuring approximately 140 centimeters in height.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to the call the Marunouchi Police Station at 03-3213-0110.