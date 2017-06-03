Osaka cops: Man attempted to extort Tobita Shinchi prostitute

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 36-year-old man for attempting to extort a woman after arranging for her to work in the a popular brothel quarter in Nishinari Ward, reports Nikkan Sports (May 30).

In May of last year, Kenjiro Eda, a resident of Tennoji Ward, introduced the woman, aged in her 20s, to a parlor operating in the Tobita Shinchi red-light district while knowing that she would work as a prostitute. He then allegedly threatened to inform her parents about her employment if she did not pay 80,000 yen.

Eda, who in addition to attempted extortion charges also faces allegations related to the Employment Security Act, admits to the allegations. “I had women and money troubles so I turned to extortion,” the suspect was quoted by the Nishinari Police Station.

Tobita Shinchi consists of alleys of brightly lit ryotei structures. The system for the district works as follows: In the first-floor doorway of each establishment sits a woman attired in revealing clothing; next to her is an elderly female proprietor who verbally solicits clients.

In February, police arrested several employees in the district for violating the Anti-Prostitution Law. Among those apprehended was the manager of the parlor employing the victim in the attempted extortion case.