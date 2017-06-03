Nagano cops apprehend Chinese man in murder of woman at love hotel

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested a male Chinese national in the killing of a woman whose blood-soaked body of a woman was found in a love hotel in the town of Miyota early Friday, reports NHK (June 2).

Police have accused the man, a 24-year-old resident of Saku City, of stabbing Mayuka Tsukada, a 21-year-old resident of Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward, to death and stealing about 10,000 yen in cash inside a room at the Grand Bari Resort Hotel sometime between late Thursday night and early the next morning.

At around 1:45 a.m., police received a tip from a caller about a female acquaintance who was injured inside a room of the hotel. Officers arriving at the scene found the body of Tsukada collapsed and bleeding from the head on the floor of the bathroom in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.

The woman was subsequently transported to a hospital in Saku where she was confirmed dead.

The suspect arrived at the hotel with the victim at around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday. After committing the alleged crime, the suspect fled the scene. He was later apprehended in Ueda City, located about 30 kilometers from the hotel.

The suspect and victim were not acquaintances. Police are now attempting to determine a motive for the crime.