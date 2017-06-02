Tokyo police search for man suspected in ¥500,000 swindle of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected of swindling an elderly woman out of 500,000 yen earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 13).

On March 7, the woman, aged in her 70s, received a telephone call from a person claiming to be from a department store that said her credit cards were being abused by a third party. The caller added that a person from the Japanese Banker’s Association would collect her existing cards.

After the suspect arrived at the woman’s residence to collect two bank cards, he allegedly withdrew 500,000 yen in cash from an ATM at a convenience store in Adachi Ward.

An image released by police shows the suspect wearing a blue jacket. Believed to be in his 40s, he has closely cropped black hair.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Takenotsuka Police Station at 03-3850-0110.