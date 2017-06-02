Nagano cops: Woman dies after found collapsed in love hotel

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have launched a murder investigation after the blood-soaked body of a woman, who later died, was found in a love hotel in the town of Miyota early Friday, reports NHK (June 2).

At around 1:45 a.m., police received a tip from a caller about a female acquaintance who was injured inside a room at the Grand Bari Resort Hotel. Officers arriving at the scene found the woman collapsed and bleeding from the head on the floor of the bathroom in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.

The woman was subsequently transported to a hospital in Saku City where she was confirmed dead.

According to the Saku Police Station, the woman’s body had suffered several wounds. Based on items found in the room, she is believed to be aged in her 20s.

Police are now examining security camera footage to determine who accompanied the woman to the room, according to Jiji Press (June 2).