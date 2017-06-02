IBARAKI (TR) – Without a sound.

Ibaraki Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man who robbed a convenience store in Tsukubamirai City on Thursday without speaking, reports TV Asahi (June 2).

At 4:00 a.m., the man entered the store and showed a male cashier, 34, a knife and a message on a slip of paper that demanded money. The suspect then climbed over the counter and grabbed 53,000 yen from the open register before fleeing the scene.

The cashier was not hurt in the incident.

Standing about 165 centimeters in height, the suspect has a medium build. A video clip released by police shows that he was wearing a yellow check jacket and breathing mask at the time of the incident.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Joso Police Station at 0297-22-0110.