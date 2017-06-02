Chiba cops nab man in stabbing of woman in Makuhari

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 21-year-old college student for allegedly stabbing a female acquaintance at a special coaching school in Hanamigawa Ward of Chiba City on Wednesday, reports Nippon News Network (May 31).

At 3:30 p.m., Ryo Miyasho allegedly used a knife to slash the woman, a 25-year-old company employee, in the neck and abdomen inside a private room at the institution, known as a juku, or cram school. The woman then sought help at a police box in front of JR Makuhari Station.

Officers arriving at the school apprehended Miyasho. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Miyasho, who has been charged with attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “I brought the knife from home,” the suspect told police, according to TV Asahi (June 1).

Police are now investigating the motive for the crime.