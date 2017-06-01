Tokyo cops: Restaurant employee molested female customer in toilet

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old employee at a Japanese restaurant in Toshima Ward for allegedly molesting a female customer inside the establishment last month, reports Fuji News Network (May 31).

On the night of May 21, Ryo Inoue, a third-year student at Takushoku University, allegedly fondled the upper body of a female university student after escorting her to a restroom in the izakaya, located near JR Ikebukuro Station.

Inoue denies the charges, saying the accusation is completely false.

Prior to committing the alleged crime, Inoue noticed the victim waiting in line at a restroom and then suggested she use another one.

After the incident, members of the victim’s party lodged a complaint with management of the restaurant. When questioned, the suspect said he had taken care of a woman who had too much to drink. However, the victim was not drinking that night.