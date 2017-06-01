Tokyo cops nab pair suspected in ¥13 million in swindles

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 21-year-old man and a minor suspected in multiple incidents of fraud in which the amount lost exceeds 10 million yen, reports TBS News (May 30).

In February, Sareiji Bobal, a 21-year-old resident of Fussa City, is alleged to have worked in complicity with a boy, 18, in posing as the grandson of a woman, aged in her 60s and living Hyogo Prefecture, in requesting money. “Since I got a girl pregnant, I need money for an abortion,” one of the suspects falsely claimed to the victim.

The boy withdrew 1 million yen from an ATM in Niiza City, Saitama Prefecture using a bank card of the woman. He was instructed to stash the loot under some stairs after the withdrawal.

The boy is the younger brother of an acquaintance of the suspect. They are believed to have worked together in swindling more than 10 persons using similar means out of a total 13 million yen since January.