Tokyo cops nab man in ¥1 million swindle of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 35-year-old man who is suspected of serving as a messenger for a fraud group in the swindling of an elderly woman, reports TBS News (May 30).

In September of last year, Masanori Fukamachi falsely obtained 1 million yen in cash from the woman, a 74-year-old resident of Adachi Ward, after a person falsely claiming to be her son requested money to cover an embezzlement scam he had been a part of.

Fukamachi admits to the allegations.

According to police, Fukumachi was a subordinate member of the group, tasked with picking up the cash from the woman. The suspect’s participation emerged after police found his fingerprints on a receipt passed on to the victim at the time the cash was received.