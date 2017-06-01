Tokyo cops: Man attempts suicide after strangling mother to death

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police plan to question a man who is believed to have attempted suicide after strangling his mother to death in Shinagawa Ward on Wednesday, reports Nippon News Network (May 31).

At around 7:00 a.m., a male caller telephoned police to report that he had “killed a person” at his residence, located in the Kitashinagawa area. Officers arriving at scene found the body of an 86-year-old woman lying face-up in the first-floor living room. She had markings around her neck consistent with strangulation.

Police also found the woman’s son, 56, with his left wrist slashed. A knife was found dropped in the bathroom.

The man was subsequently transported to a hospital in a conscious state. While inside the ambulance, he said that he had killed his mother.

Police plan to question him about the case once he recovers from his injuries.

A neighbor told TV Asahi (May 31) that the man had been taking care of his mother.