TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a so-called “delivery health” service that offers customers the opportunity to eat curry and other dishes from the naked bodies of women on charges of prostitution, reports Nippon News Network (May 31).

In April, Hiroyuki Takahashi, the 36-year-old manager of Scandal and seven staff members for allegedly sending a 20-year-old woman to a hotel in Shibuya Ward to provide sexual services in violation of the Anti-Prostitution Law.

Takahashi has remained silent regarding the charges, police said, adding that five of the other seven suspects deny the charges.

According to police, Scandal has about 20 hitozuma (married women), aged in their 20s and 30s, on its books. Since opening five years ago in Shibuya Ward, the service has collected 800 million yen in revenue.

Services at Scandal are based on the near mythic practice of nyotaimori — the practice of serving sushi on the body of a naked female’s torso.

Images circulated online show a number food-based specials available from from the service, such as curry and rice served on a woman’s nude body. “It’s a course similar to SM where you are served curry, which you can smear on her body,” reads an advertisement for the service, whose fee starts at 91,000 yen for two hours.

Scandal also offered an option that includes ramen, whereby the noodles and various orifices of the female model are used for masturbation purposes.

Takahashi and his associates also uploaded footage of themselves performing sexual acts with a female staff member in a bid to attract customers, police said.