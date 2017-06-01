Ex-Nomura Securities employee suspected of stealing ¥270 million from customers

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former employee at Nomura Securities suspected in the defrauding of multiple customers out of nearly 300 million yen, reports NHK (May 31).

On multiple occasions over a two-month period beginning in February of last year, Yoshiki Hayashi, a 32-year-old resident of Nagoya, allegedly used a bank card belonging to a female customer, aged in her 50s, from a branch in Toyohashi City, Aichi Prefecture to withdraw 11 million yen from an ATM.

Hayashi, who has been charged with fraud and theft, admits to the allegations. “I used the money to buy a car and suits,” the suspect was quoted by the .

In carrying out the ruse, the suspect falsely told the woman that it was necessary for her card to be reissued so that her “assets could be out in order.”

According to Nomura, the suspect used similar means to swindle seven persons out of 270 million yen between April of 2010 and April of last year.

A representative of Nomura, which is Japan’s largest securities house, offered an apology to shareholders and concerned parties. “We will strive to implement in-house education throughout the company,” the representative said.