Aichi cops bust nun-themed sex service over employment of 13-year-old girl

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have busted a nun-themed “delivery health” service for allegedly employing a teenage girl, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 31).

On December 27, Daruma Yamamoto, the 42-year-old manager of Ama Deus, allegedly dispatched the girl, 13, to provide illicit services to a male customer at a hotel while knowing she was a minor.

Yamamoto, who has been accused of violating the Child Welfare Law regarding obscene acts, admits to the allegations, according to the Meito Police Station.

On its web site, Ama Deus claims to be the only delivery health service whose female sport shaved heads. “For those who want to experience the next world,” as the site reads, services begin at 35,000 yen for the first 60 minutes.

Last last year, the girl, who had run away from home, was scouted on the streets of the Sakae business district in Naka Ward of Nagoya. She subsequently served more than 15 customers for the service.

The matter came to light after the girl was arrested for shoplifting from a convenience store in Meito Ward, according to the Chunichi Shimbun (May 31).

Police have also arrested Hiroki Yamada, a 33-year-old member of a gang affiliated with the Yamaguchi-gumi, for allegedly prostituting the girl while she resided at his residence in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward.

Yamada, who is an acquaintance of Daruma, denies the charges. “She did not do anything obscene,” the suspect was quoted by police. Police also accused Takahiro Nakayama, a 34-year-old male company employee, of being the girl’s customer. “I thought she was 19,” the suspect was quoted in denying the allegations.