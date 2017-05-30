Tokyo cops: 2 men arrested in ¥4.5 million pachinko robbery met online

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men in the robbery of a pachinko parlor in Nerima Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (May 30) .

On October 9, Hiroyuki Kitai, 31, and Hideki Tomizawa, 28, accosted a 62-year-old male employee of a TUC shop, which is used for the redemption of cash and prizes for pachinko players, just after it had closed.

In demanding money, the suspects grabbed hold of the employee and threatened him with a knife. After taking the employee back inside the premises, the men fled the scene with 4.5 million yen in cash from a safe he was forced to open.

According to police, the suspects met on an underground site. During an online exchange, Kitai suggested the committing of a robbery.

After the incident, Tomizawa repaid a debt of around 2 million yen. Initially, he denied the allegations but he now admits involvement.