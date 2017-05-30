Osaka cops nab man beating of man left unconsciosus

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 66-year-old man in the assault of a man who was left unconscious in Sumiyoshi Ward last week, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (May 29).

At around 7:00 p.m. on May 26, Hirofumi Take is alleged to have repeatedly stomped on and punched the head of Teruo Shibata, 77, on a road near the residence of the victim.

Take, who has been charged with attempted the murder, denies the charges, telling police he did not intend to kill Shibata. “Shibata had been saying things about me for a while,” the suspect was quoted. “I stood up to him and took him down.”

Shibata, who lost consciousness in the incident, suffered serious injuries. As of Monday, he had yet to regain consciousness.

Police subsequently sought the whereabouts of a suspect. Two days later, Take turned himself over to police.