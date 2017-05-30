Chiba cops nab yakuza suspected in ¥9 million welfare fraud

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member for allegedly concealing his gang affiliation in receiving nearly 10 million yen in welfare payments, reports Fuji News Network (May 30).

Beginning in December of 2015, Yoshihiko Suzuki, 60, allegedly received a total 2.4 million yen in welfare payments from a government office in Yachimata City by not disclosing his affiliation with the Soai-kai.

Suzuki, who has been charged with fraud, admits to the allegations. “I did it to cover living expenses,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Suzuki is believed to have received a total of 9 million yen in payments dating back five years. Police suspect the money was used as funding for the gang.