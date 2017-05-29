U.S. serviceman nabbed in Okinawa over hit-and-run accident

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police have arrested a U.S. serviceman following a hit-and-run accident in the village of Yomitan early Monday that resulted in one injury, reports Jiji Press (May 29).

At around 1:15 a.m., a vehicle driven by Miguel Angel Garza, a 24-year-old staff sergeant at Kadena Air Base, rear-ended another car waiting at a light on a national highway. The suspect then fled the scene.

A woman, 34, in the other vehicle suffered a sprained vertebrae in the accident.

Officers from the Kadena Police Station. working off a tip from the U.S. military later questioned Garza at his residence. He was subsequently charged with violating the Road Traffic Act regarding a hit-and-run accident causing injury.

The suspect admits to the allegations.

A breath alcohol test conducted at the residence of the suspect yielded a result about four times the legal limit. Police are now investigating whether to apply drunk driving charges to the suspect.