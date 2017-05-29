TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 51-year-old man for possessing toy guns that had been modified to fire real ammunition, reports Fuji News Network (May 26).

On December 8, police found eight model revolvers capable of firing real bullets in the residence of Shingo Masumi, who lives in Atsugi City, Kanagawa Prefecture.

According to police, the model guns had been fabricated such that their barrels did not contain holes. However, holes were subsequently drilled into the barrels to allow them to accommodate real ammunition.

Masumi, who has been charged with violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, denies the charges. “The model guns I bought were not beautiful,” the suspect said. “I remodeled them, but they are not illegal.”

According to the Sankei Shimbun (May 26), the suspect purchased seven of the guns using the smartphone application Mercari. A search of his residence took place after an investigator became aware of the transaction.