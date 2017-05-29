Tokyo cops nab man in ¥6 million diamond theft in Ueno

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Sunday apprehended a 21-year-old man in the theft of two diamonds valued at more than 6 million yen from a jewelry store in Taito Ward, reports TV Asahi (May 29).

At around 1:00 p.m., Keita Ibushi allegedly stole the two gems, valued at about 6.1 million yen, that had been inside a display case at shop Echoluck, located in the Ueno area, after asking to see the highest-priced diamonds on hand. He then fled the store.

Ibushi, who was later arrested by police near the store, admits to the allegations. “I stole [the gems] since I have no money,” the suspect was quoted by police.

In carrying out the theft, the suspect pocketed both gems after the male shopkeeper, 80, removed two from the case and placed them on a table.

After Ibushi fled the store, the shopkeeper alerted police. Officers subsequently apprehended the suspect on a road about 400 meters from the shop.