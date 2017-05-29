Tokyo cops nab ex-employee of convenience store in ¥500,000 robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former employee of a convenience store in Machida City over the robbery of nearly 500,000 yen last month, reports TV Asahi (May 29).

In the early morning hours of April 17, Teruki Gen, 20, entered an outlet of 7-Eleven wearing a mask and allegedly thrust a fruit knife in front of a male cashier, 26, while demanding money. “You have a safe, don’t you,” he threatened.

The suspect then ordered the cashier to fill a carry bag with cash from a register and the safe in the office. He then fled the scene with the bag, which was estimated to have 470,000 yen in cash inside.

According to police, Gen worked at the store over a two-month period ending in November of last year. During that time, he became acquainted with the cashier. However, during the robbery he had his mouth covered with a white mask fabricated from white cloth.

“Since I was at home sleeping, I did not do it,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.