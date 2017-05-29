Tokyo cops: Ex-KAT-TUN member tests positive for marijuana use

TOKYO (TR) – Investigative sources with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have revealed that a former member of boy band KAT-TUN currently in custody for possession of marijuana has also tested positive for the drug, reports NHK (May 29).

According to the sources, the results of a urine test by Koki Tanaka, 31, gave a positive result for marijuana. Police are now investigating whether to re-arrest the suspect on suspicion of use of the drug.

At around 7:00 p.m. on May 24, the musician was initially arrested after a fragment of marijuana was found by police inside the vehicle he was driving on a street in the Dogenzaka area. He was sent to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office on Friday on suspicion of possession of marijuana.

In addition to the fragment of marijuana, which was found between the driver and passenger seats on the floor, police also discovered tobacco leaves, filters and rolling papers that showed signs of having been used.

Tanaka has denied the charges. “The marijuana in my car is not mine,” the suspect told police. About the rolling paper and tobacco, Tanaka said that he smokes a blend of tobacco leaves.