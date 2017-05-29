HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a man following the discovery of a woman’s corpse in an abandoned residence in Kobe on Friday, reports the Mainichi Broadcasting Sytem (May 27).

At around 12:20 p.m., police were tipped off a suspicious person entering and exiting a vacant building in the Yamamotodori area of Chuo Ward by a female neighbor.

Officers from the Ikuta Police Station found a decayed body on the first floor of the two-floor structure. Measuring up to 150 centimeters in length, the body was unclothed and the gender unknown.

According to the results of an autopsy, the body is that of a woman, likely aged in her 50s to 70s. She is believed to have died between one and two months ago. The cause of death is not known.

Based on information provided by the woman, who told the network that she also observed a strange smell coming from the building, police later that same day discovered the man, 46, entering another structure nearby.

The man was arrested the following morning on charges of trespassing, according to the Asahi Shimbun (May 27). He denies the charges, saying he knows nothing about it.

Police are now investigating whether the man is connected to the body of the woman.