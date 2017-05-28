CHIBA (TR) – A staff member of Singapore Airlines was arrested earlier this month for possession of marijuana upon arrival in Japan following a flight from North America, reports Fuji News Network (May 28).

On May 16, the cabin crew member, a male in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana upon arrival at Narita International Airport after a flight from Los Angeles.

The staff member admits to the allegations.

A representative of Singapore Airlines declined to comment due the private nature of the matter.