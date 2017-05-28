Hokkaido cops: Woman’s corpse found buried in forest

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Based on a confession of a man undergoing questioning, Hokkaido Prefectural Police on Sunday found the body of a woman in a mountainous area of Sunagawa City, reports TBS News (May 28).

At around 10:00 a.m., police found the body, believed to be an adult woman, buried in a forest of a road in the Sorachibuto area.

The body did not have any external wounds. Police are now seeking to confirm her identity and the cause of the death.

Police began a search after a man being questioned over the theft of cash via the abuse of a bank card hinted at burying the woman’s corpse in the location of the discovery, according to NHK (May 28).