Tokyo cops nab U.S. teen for spraying graffiti on shops in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male U.S. teenager for allegedly spraying graffiti on shops in Shibuya Ward, reports TV Asahi (May 27).

At around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, the 19-year-old suspect allegedly used spray paint to vandalize three locations, including a shop shutter, along Center Gai, a popular shopping street in the Udagawacho area.

The suspect denies the charges, telling police he was carrying two spray cans and a pen found on his person to paint his skateboard.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene after the manager of a shop reported witnessing the suspect spraying graffiti. “Makes me wonder why someone would do this,” the manager said.