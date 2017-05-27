Tokyo cops nab temp worker over illicit encounter with teen girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a temporary worker suspected of paying for sex with a number of teenage girls, reports TBS News (May 26).

In January, Haruomi Onishi, a 39-year-old resident of Taito Ward, allegedly paid 20,000 yen to a girl, 16, for sex at a hotel in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture while knowing she was a minor.

According to police, Onishi became acquainted with the girl, a first-year high school student, via Twitter after he posted a message seeking girls under 17 for enjo kosai, or a paid relationship. After meeting, he confirmed with her that she was under 18 on the way to the hotel.

“I thought she was 18,” the suspect was quoted by the Ikebukuro Police Station in denying the charges, according to Nippon News Network (May 26). “Since I like the feeling of an amateur, I have dated some young girls up until now.”

Onishi is under investigation for other crimes.