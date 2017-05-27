Osaka cops: Prostitution provided by service claiming to employ nude models

OSAKA (TR) – A service claiming to dispatch models for nude photography has been busted for serving as an out-call sex service, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 25).

According to police, service Petit Model sent women to meet men under the guise that they would appear nude as models for photography when in fact they were providing sex services in violation of the Anti-Prostitution Law.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Yoshinori Takahashi, the 46-year-old manager, and 37-year-old employee Yukiko Yagura.

On April 12, the suspects allegedly dispatched a woman, aged in her 30s to provide sexual services to a man, also in his 30s, at a hotel in Toyonaka City.

Customers for Petit Model were recruited via the service’s web site, which was launched in 2005.

Yagura, who has been accused of giving instructions to the female employees, partially denies the allegations while Takahashi admits to the charges.