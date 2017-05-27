Kanagawa cops nab teacher in molestation of male student

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male teacher at a vocational school for allegedly molesting a male student in Nishi-Tokyo City, reports TBS News (May 26).

In July, Hidetoshi Takaba, 41, allegedly embraced the man, aged in 20s, and fondled his lower body during a fireworks event at a park.

According to the Totsuka Police Station, the suspect, who has been charged with indecent assault, denies the allegations.

The incident took place during an outing attended by about 20 students of the suspect. During the alleged crime, the victim resisted but the suspect persisted with assaulting him for more than one minute.