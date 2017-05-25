Tokyo cops nab Sri Lankan national in car theft

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Sri Lankan national in the theft of a vehicle in Itabashi Ward earlier this week, reports TBS News (May 24).

At around noon on Monday, the suspect, 22, allegedly stole the black truck from a parking lot in front of an office of a construction company, located in the Inaridai area.

“I tried to return the vehicle, so I did not intend to steal it,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

The suspect became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage showed him opening the door of the vehicle.

According to Nippon News Network (May 24), the speech and conduct of the suspect was irregular during questioning by police, leading them to suspect that he had been using illegal drugs.