Saitama cops: Man ties up grocery store employee in robbery of ¥6 million

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are searching for a man suspected in the robbery of 6 million yen from a supermarket in Misato City on Tuesday, reports TBS News (May 24).

At 10:40 p.m., a man entered an office of the store, located in the Waseda area, and threatened a male employee, 27, with a knife, according to the Yoshikawa Police Station. After ordering the employee to open the safe, he bound his arms and feet with tape before fleeing the store with around 6 million yen in cash.

The store closed at 9 p.m. The employee was not hurt in the incident, which took place when he was alone in the office doing paperwork. The perpetrator entered through an unlocked back door.

With a slim build and standing up to around 180 centimeters tall, the suspect is believed to be aged in his 30s. He was wearing black clothing and glasses.

Police are searching for the whereabouts of the man on suspicion of robbery.