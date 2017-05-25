Kanagawa cops nab riot officer over illicit encounter with teen girl

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 29-year-old officer over an illicit encounter with a female middle school student earlier this year, Fuji News Network (May 24).

On January 28, Makoto Kono, the head patrol officer of a riot squad based in Tokyo’s Hachioji City, allegedly performed acts deemed obscene with the girl, 15, at a hotel in Atsugi City.

Kono, who has been charged with violating a prefectural ordinance regarding the proper upbringing of youths, partially denies the charges. “I thought she was a young girl, but I do not remember her age,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The matter came to light after the girl’s mother consulted with police. The suspect met the girl via a smartphone application.

“We plan to deal with this matter strictly following the investigation of the Kanagawa police,” a representative of the Tokyo police is quoted by NHK (May 24).