Tokyo International Art Fair arrives in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – After a two-year run at venues in the trendy Aoyama area, the Tokyo International Art Fair will this week hold the third incarnation of the event in Shibuya Ward — and its organizers expect great things.

“Over 10,000 people visited the event last year and a lot of sales happened, so everyone was very satisfied,” says Natal Vallve of organizer Global Art Agency. “There was no doubt to organize a third edition, and we have worked very hard to get a better new venue in one of Tokyo’s hotspots attracting art aficionado’s from all over the world.”

On Friday and Saturday, more than 150 exhibitors from over 40 countries are expected to congregate at Hikarie Hall in Shibuya Ward to display contemporary pieces that can be purchased.

Artists attending the fair will be arriving from around the globe, with Europe, North America and Asia well represented. They will present works from a number of genres, including illustration, graphic design and street art.

Highlights include the InVogue Art Gallery, based in London, which will present sculptures of skulls by Damien Hirst, and the colorful paintings by Dubai-based Ben Alan.

From the Tokyo market, Aoyama’s New York Gallery will present works by street artist Mr. Brainwash. The gallery took the top prize at the event in 2015. Local artist Ben Mori will also be returning for this year’s event.