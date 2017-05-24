Osaka cops seek man in robbery of ¥32,000 from convenience store

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected of robbery of a convenience store in Higashinari Ward earlier this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 23).

At 6:45 a.m. on May 20, the man entered an outlet of Poplar, located at the Hotel Oaks Early Bird Osaka Morinomiya, and thrust a knife before a 50-year-old male employee. “You know what this is,” he said in demanding money. He then fled the scene with 32,000 yen in cash from a register.

The employee was not injured in the incident.

In a clip taken from security camera footage and released publicly on Monday, the suspect is shown wearing glasses, a dark shirt and gray suit. Standing around 160 centimeters in height, he is believed to be aged in his 60s.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Higashinari Police Station at 06-6974-1234.