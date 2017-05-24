Hyogo cops: 2 corpses found in Kobe love hotel in likely murder-suicide

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide after the bodies of a man and woman were found in a love hotel in Kobe on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 22).

At 6:20 p.m., a female employee at Hotel Coco Chante, located in Chuo Ward, alerted police after finding the bodies of the woman, a 23-year-old Mongolian national living in Otsu City, Shiga Prefecture, and the man, aged in his 40s, inside a room on the fourth floor.

Officers arriving at the scene found the body of the woman lying face-up atop the bed. Her body did not show signs of external wounds, nor were her clothes disturbed. The body of the man was found hanged by the neck with a cord from the door.

Police are now seeking to determine the cause of death of the woman. They did not divulge why murder-suicide is suspected.