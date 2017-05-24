Hokkaido cops nab man in attempted robbery of jewelry store in Sapporo

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in the attempted robbery of a jewelry store in Sapporo on Tuesday, reports NHK (May 23).

At 5:20 p.m., Shunsuke Takeda entered an outlet of Elizabeth Hoseki, located in Chuo Ward, and pulled a knife on an employee. After demanding money in broken English, the suspect fled the scene empty-handed.

Police subsequently arrested Takeda near the store on charges of attempted robbery.

At the time of the incident, there were several employees in the store but no customers. There were no injuries.

Prior to his arrest, Takeda was seen in video footage taken by TV Asahi (May 24) crossing a street and going down a staircase for a subway entrance. Officers chasing the suspect, who was wearing a white t-shirt and breathing mask, eventually apprehended him inside a corridor.