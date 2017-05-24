Cosmetic surgery employee in Kochi admits to performing 100 procedures without license

KOCHI (TR) – Kochi Prefectural Police have busted a clinic in Kochi City whose employee is suspected of performing cosmetic surgery procedures without proper licensing, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 23).

Police have accused Ben Mori, a 61-year-old employee at Seibu Clinic, of administering anesthetic during an eyelid procedures on a 49-year-old woman in February of last year without a medical license. Nobuyuki Tanigawa, the 71-year-old owner, was also charged.

According to the Consumer and Environmental Protection Division of the police, Tanigawa denies the charges, saying he knows nothing about it. Mori admits to the allegations.

Police are aware of at least four other similar cases that took place last year.

A reporter for Fuji News Network (May 23) conducted an interview with Mori prior to his arrest. He told the network that he conducted procedures without a medical license on more than 100 persons at the clinic over a 10-year period. “I learned by watching others,” the suspect said.

Prior to joining Seibu Clinic in 2005, Mori was employed as an administrative employee a hospital in Nagoya.

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare began an investigation into the clinic in August of last year.