Chiba cops nab 2 yakuza with 3 guns, 50 bullets

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police on Tuesday applied fresh charges of possession of firearms to two organized crime members already in custody for drug violations, reports Chiba Nippo (May 24).

On April 5, a search of a residence in Choshi City by police revealed three automatic pistols, including a 30-caliber Tokarev, a 35-caliber Makarova and a Raven P-25, and 51 rounds of ammunition.

On Tuesday, police charged Yukio Akashi, a 52-year-old member of the Inagawa-kai, and fellow gangster Akira Tada, 46, with violating the Swords and Firearms Control regarding aggravated possession.

The contraband was inside a case under the stairs. The residence belongs to 44-year-old Yuichi Ono, who was also charged with assisting the gangsters.

On April 3, police apprehended Akashi for the sale of 1 gram of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, to a male customer in Choshi. The following day, Tada was apprehended for possessing 45 grams of the same substance. Both suspects deny the drug charges.