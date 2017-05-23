Tokyo cops: Man attempts 2 convenience store robberies 5 minutes apart

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have apprehended a man suspected in the attempted robbery of two convenience store outlets in Katsushika Ward just minutes apart early Sunday, reports TV Asahi (May 21).

At around 1:00 a.m., Takayuki Kawashima, 26, posed as a customer buying pudding at an outlet located in the Higashihorikiri area before allegedly thrusting a knife in front of a cashier and demanding money. However, after the employee pressed a button to sound an alarm, the suspect fled the scene.

About five minutes later, Kawashima is alleged to have pulled a knife on a cashier at a different outlet located about 500 meters away. The clerk also sounded an alarm and fended off the suspect with a mop.

Police arriving at the scene subsequently arrested Kawashima on suspicion of attempted robbery. “I did it because I have until tomorrow to pay my rent or face eviction,” the suspect told police in admitting the allegations.