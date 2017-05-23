Tokyo cops: Boy forced classmate to eat insects, dog feces

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Tuesday announced the re-arrest of a boy, 15, suspected in several incidents of forcing a male classmate to eat insects and dog feces in Nishi-Tokyo City last year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (May 23).

On several occasions in September and October, the boy, a first-year high school student in Nerima Ward, allegedly forced a classmate, 16, to eat grasshoppers on the platform at Higashi-Fushimi Station and eat the feces of his own dog. He also struck the victim in the head.

At the time of the incidents, the suspect and victim were middle school students. The suspect, who has been charged with coercion, admits to the allegations. “I knew that he was nervous around me so I did whatever I wanted,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The behavior of the suspect came to light after the mother of another boy consulted with the Shakujii Police Station in Nerima in late August of last year. Earlier this year, he was first arrested for assault and coercion incidents involving a number of other boys, including forcing them to jump in a lake and eat locusts, according to TV Asahi (May 23).

“I was assaulted in my third year of middle school,” one of the victims told police. “I was scared of retaliation.”