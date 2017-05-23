Tochigi cops: Man steals ¥1.8 million from safe at convenience store

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police are searching for a man suspected in the theft of nearly 2 million yen from a convenience store in Nasushiobara City early Monday, reports TV Asahi (May 23).

At around 3:45 a.m., a male employee of an outlet of chain 7-Eleven returned to the sales area of the store from a back room after hearing a chime that signals the arrival of a customer. Upon his return, the employee saw a man fleeing the scene after he had climbed over the counter at a register.

A check of an unlocked safe beneath the counter revealed about 1.8 million yen in cash was missing. A subsequent examination of security camera footage shows the man stealing from the safe.

Believed to be in his 20s, the man was wearing a blue parka, jeans and a breathing mask.